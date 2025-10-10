Is Taylor Swift Coming to the Kansas City Chiefs Game this Weekend?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Will the world’s biggest pop star shake her first public pom-pom of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football?

This weekend, Sunday Night Football heads to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the visiting Detroit Lions. Against a red-hot team like the NFC North-leading Lions, there are all kinds of football-related reasons why that makes for a compelling matchup. But if you’re a Taylor Swift fan, the real question is… will she be at the game?

Though she’s reportedly shown up to a couple of NFL games this season to support Chiefs TE Travis Kelce — her famous fiancée — if she has, Swift has been doing it on the down low. Her dialed-back attendance in 2025 has naturally left Swifties in suspense over when she might make a more public splash, as she did last season, while decked out in the Chiefs’ gold & red.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Detroit vs. Kansas City Sunday Night Football game?

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Spotting the world’s biggest pop star behind the glass high above GEHA Field at Arrowhead — often alongside a rotating gaggle of celebrity friends — almost rated as high on the spectacle-meter last season as scoring tickets to The Eras Tour. Counting the Chiefs’ run through the playoffs toward Super Bowl LIX, Swift showed up at no fewer than 10 Kansas City games during the 2024 NFL season — an attendance pace that she so far hasn’t endeavored to match in 2025, as the current NFL season enters its sixth week.

Kelce and Swift shared news of their August 26 engagement only days before the Chiefs officially kicked off their 2025 schedule in a Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5. Since then, her reported appearances at Chiefs games haven’t been splashed across the enormous video board at Arrowhead Stadium or covered live during NFL broadcasts.

So — does anyone know if Swift will make waves as the Chiefs host the Lions on Sunday Night Football this weekend? As of now, the answer is… well, nobody’s really certain. But even the least superstitious Kansas City fan is likely ready to embrace the running joke that a Swift sighting might double as a Chiefs good luck charm. So far in 2025, the Chiefs haven’t quite looked like their typical winning selves, sitting near the bottom of their AFC West division after losing three of their first five games (including their most recent game — at home, no less — against the Jacksonville Jaguars).

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Can QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally hit their stride against a fierce Detroit defense (not to mention one of the NFL’s most potent and balanced offenses)? Will Kelce get his pregame headphone hype going with a track or two from The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s brand-new album?

With or without a Swift sighting, this weekend’s contest between the Detroit Lions (4-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) obviously brings plenty of reasons to tune in to Sunday Night Football. You can catch the game live on Sunday, October 12 on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff time set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

