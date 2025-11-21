Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out when Episode 3 of NBC 's new mockumentary, Stumble, will air and stream.

Is There a New Episode of NBC's Stumble on Tonight? (November 21, 2025)

Episode 2 of Stumble, which aired on November 14, saw Headltston State Junior College's star flyer, Krystal, back on the cheer team — albeit still recovering from an injury.

In the next episode of NBC's cheerleading comedy, Krystal's coach, Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), finds herself in a difficult situation of her own. She's worried that she may be having a surprise baby while she's still knee deep in trying to whip her Buttons cheer squad into shape.

Stumble is the latest of NBC's mockumentary-style, single-camera comedies. It's faux docuseries cameras follow Coach Courteney as she starts from the ground up at a new school, building a cheer squad with championship ambitions. But the team still has a lot of work ahead of them.

Keep reading to find out when you can catch the next installment of the new sitcom.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 3 "In Sync". Photo: Clifton Prescod/NBC

Is Stumble new tonight, Friday, November 21, 2025? Yes! Episode 3 of Stumble, "In Sync," airs on Friday, November 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. This week, the students of Headltston State Junior College head back to school, which means that in addition to coaching cheer, Courteney helps get the students settled into their dorms and begin classes. According to the show's official synopsis, "When the girls' periods sync up, Courteney's doesn’t, and she worries she could be pregnant."

Jenn Lyon and Monica Aldama at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

If you're a fan of the sport of cheerleading or watched the Emmy-winning docuseries, Cheer — which featured real-life cheer coach legend, Monica Aldama — then you may recognize some traits in Courteney.

During her long career coaching the Navarro College Bulldogs, Aldama led the team to win 17 national titles under the National Cheerleaders Association. The team also won six Grand National Championships.

Aldama is now retired from coaching and is an executive producer on Stumble, helping series creators Jeff and Liz Astrof keep the cheer elements in the show accurate.

In a recent USA Today interview, Lyon said of looking to Aldama for inspiration for her character: “I steal from the best, and she's the GOAT. I'm so lucky to have gotten to watch her and borrow some of her personal vocabulary of movement, but even more than the way she moves, I model the way she cares for the kids.”

New Stumble episodes air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.