Is St. Denis Medical on Tonight (May 6, 2025)?

You don’t want to miss a second of the hospital hijinks, but is St. Denis Medical on tonight?

St. Denis Medical may be set in the emergency department at a busy hospital, but the laughs are always front and center. The NBC hit comedy series has gained a fervent following in its inaugural season, with people tuning in for its unique brand of gently mocking humor on Tuesday nights. Whether you’ve watched from the beginning or are a new fan of the show, you may be wondering if Season 1 has ended or if there’s a new episode of the show on tonight.

Is St. Denis Medical New Tonight (May 6, 2025)?

Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) talking in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 18. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Unfortunately, no. The finale episode of Season 1 aired on April 29. Aptly titled “This Place is Our Everything,” the chaos and hilarity in the ER reach new heights as a storm sweeps through the area while the hospital is short-staffed. Supervising Nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) is at the hospital on her day off to support her husband during a vasectomy, but she gets pulled into the ER mayhem just as the ceiling literally caves in.

“The practical effect guys are on set and they’re like, ‘we’re gonna bust down a wall!' It’s super, super fun,” Tolman told NBC Insider about the action-packed Finale.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is not having a good day, to say the least. She promised away all of the $10 million she received at the annual fundraising gala in Season 1, Episode 17 — which is another episode not to be missed. It treats viewers to a dazzling dance routine by arrogant surgeon Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) and some first-rate roasting between McLendon-Covey and comedy legend David Alan Grier (who plays seen-it-all Dr. Ron).

There’s a lot of hilarity and touching moments packed into the Finale episode, which leaves fans wanting more. Happily, the series has been renewed for Season 2, and though it might not have a premiere date just yet, we can look forward to continued antics in the hospital hallways. McLendon-Covey wants to see a musical duet with Grier and more of their backstories revealed in Season 2, and we can only hope!

How to watch St. Denis Medical

Big news for fans of St. Denis Medical: All 18 episodes from Season 1 are now streaming on Peacock, so you can catch all the episodes at your leisure or jump in for one epic binge-watching session.