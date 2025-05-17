Two familiar faces return to Studio 8H for the SNL Season 50 finale.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 17? All About the Season 50 Finale

SNL is about to go live one more time for Season 50. The finale has arrived to put a nice end cap on the 50th anniversary season and send us all off into summer with our bellies full of comedy. Sure, it'll be a long summer without new episodes to look forward to, but never forget that you've got 50 years of SNL at your fingertips, all available to stream right now on Peacock.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves, because there's still a finale to go, and it promises to be a good one with two SNL regulars taking the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the final episode of SNL Season 50:

Is SNL new tonight, May 17? Yes! The SNL season finale airs tonight, May 17, at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. It will be available on Peacock on Sunday.

Who is hosting the May 17 episode? Scarlett Johansson returns for the seventh time as Host, officially cementing her status as the woman who has hosted SNL the most times. This episode puts her one hosting stint ahead of Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore, who have each hosted six times. Alec Baldwin holds the total record with 17 SNL hosting gigs. Only 10 more to go for Johansson!

Who is the May 17 Musical Guest? Bad Bunny! The Puerto Rican rapper is not only a massive worldwide success, but he's become a familiar face on SNL in recent years, recently pulling double duty as Host and Musical Guest in Season 49. It wouldn't be a surprise if he shows up in a sketch or two tonight.

How do I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream every SNL episode on Peacock any time, including all of Johansson's previous Host episodes: Season 31, Episode 10 with Death Cab for Cutie (2006) Season 32, Episode 18 with Björk (2007) Season 36, Episode 6 with Arcade Fire (2010) Season 40, Episode 19 with Wiz Khalifa (2015) Season 42, Episode 16 with Lorde (2017) Season 45, Episode 9 with Niall Horan (2019)

How do I watch the Season 50 SNL finale? SNL goes live at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. It will also be available on Peacock the next day, along with the show's entire 50-year catalogue.

