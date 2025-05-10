A big TV star is making his hosting debut for the 2025 Mother's Day episode of SNL.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? All About the May 10 Host and Musical Guest

There are just two episodes left of SNL Season 50, but don't check out just yet. There's still a whole Mother's Day episode to enjoy, hosted by one of TV's current hottest stars.

Saturday Night Live tends to go all out for Mother's Day. Not only do cast members' mothers often join them on stage, but the show has produced some excellent mom-themed sketches over the years. Several of these sketches offer great tips on what to give and not give your mother for Mother's Day. Do: Give her the chance to appear on TV. Don't: Give her yet another wooden sign with words on it. Or if you do, make sure the words don't imply that she's dying, drinking too much, or that her husband has a secret family.

Of course, this week is not just the Mother's Day episode of SNL. It's the penultimate episode of the milestone 50th season, which has been chock full of celebrations and nostalgic looks back at 50 years of Saturday Night Live. It's the kind of party that could go on forever, but just try not to focus on how it's almost over. Instead, think about how much fun you've had, then tune into NBC on Saturday at 11:30/10:30c to let the fun continue.

Here's everything you need to know about the May 10 episode of SNL!

Is SNL New tonight, May 10, 2025? Yes! We're getting three shows back-to-back as the season comes to a close. Last week, Quinta Brunson returned after being nominated for an Emmy for her debut episode in 2023, and the May 17 season finale will be hosted by five-timer Scarlett Johansson.

Who is the May 10 SNL Host? Walton Goggins, star of The White Lotus,The Righteous Gemstones and Fallout, is making his hosting debut, and he's already diving into the world of White Lotus fan theories. In promos for his episode, Goggins obsessed over "Who's gonna die" at the end of the season, suggesting Marcello Hernandez might be killed by Heidi Gardner or Chloe Fineman or Bowen Yang. In the end (of the promo), it was Michael Longfellow who stabbed Hernandez in the back. "Wow!" Goggins yelled, head in hands. "I did not see that coming! Prestige television!" We don't need to spoil Season 3 of The White Lotus here, but let's just say Goggins has a lot of experience with this particular topic.

Host Walton Goggins during Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 18 Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Who is the May 10 SNL Musical Guest? Arcade Fire. This will be the indie band's sixth time as Musical Guest. They made their debut in 2007 on a Season 32 episode hosted by Rainn Wilson. The band even made an appearance in that week's Digital Short, called "Business Meeting," in which Wilson played a boss leading a meeting about cutting costs. He asked for opinions from everyone in the room, including Shelly, Daniel, Derek, Water Guy, Derek's Twin Brother, Snake Eyes, Crazy Carl, CEO's nephew, Gigantic Turkey Sub, Mounted Tiger Head, Invisible Man, and Arcade Fire. Let's just say the meeting ended with a bang, but Arcade Fire did survive to perform on SNL again.

