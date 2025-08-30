Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the August 30 Host & Musical Guest

It's been a long summer in terms of waiting for the premiere of Saturday Night Live Season 51 on October 4, but that wait is almost over. Of course, fans are buzzing with questions. Who will host the Season 51 premiere? Who will be the Musical Guest? Will we ever get "My Best Friend's House" out of our heads? (The answer to that last question is definitely no.)

All will be revealed soon, but in the meantime, there are plenty of ways to get your SNL fix. If you want to see the show live, you must enter the ticket lottery before 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, 2025. Find out how to enter the lottery here. But if you just want to enjoy the show from home, NBC has been airing Season 50 episodes of SNL all summer. Find out which one is airing this Saturday, August 30, below:

Is SNL new tonight, August 30, 2025? No. Saturday Night Live has been on summer hiatus since the season finale aired on May 17.

Who is the August 30 SNL Host and Musical Guest? SNL will air the Season 50 finale with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny on Saturday, August 30. The Season 50 finale not only capped off a monumental milestone for SNL, but it helped Johansson become the most frequent female Host of SNL ever. She has now hosted seven times, putting her ahead of Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey, who have both hosted six times. Johansson also gave Michael Che the opportunity to apologize to her face for the jokes he made her husband Colin Jost tell during their holiday joke swap. Bad Bunny returned for his third time as Musical Guest and joined Johansson in a couple of sketches. He also appeared during the SNL50 Anniversary Special as one of Domingo's brothers

