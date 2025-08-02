Liam Neeson Reveals How He Stayed in Character for The Naked Gun, Guesses His Police Officer Movies

Find out which episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the August 2 Host and Musical Guest

The wait for Season 51 of Saturday Night Live is nearly over.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

As NBC Insider shared in a veritable avalanche of NBC fall premiere dates this week, SNL returns on October 4, 2025. While that does mean there are two months to go until the show returns, those two months will also be filled with news. Who will be the first Season 51 Host? Who will be the Musical Guest? Which cast members are coming back? All will be revealed before the Studio 8H lights go up on October 4, and you could be there when they do.

You can throw your hat in the ring for a chance to be in the audience for Season 51 by entering the annual August ticket lottery now. A seat is not guaranteed, but it's free to enter, so check out all the details here: How to Enter the SNL Ticket Lottery to Watch SNL Live From NYC in Season 51

The show recently received ample award nods for its landmark SNL50 celebrations. Between the regular season and the 50th anniversary specials and documentaries, the show earned 30 Emmy nominations for 2025. That includes recognition for writing, production design, lighting, makeup, technical direction, and the work of cast member Bowen Yang. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and continues its reign as the most Emmy nominated show of all time with a total of 338 nominations and 90 wins over 50 years.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special was recognized for general writing, makeup, music, hair, lighting, direction and more, with a special shoutout to Adam Sandler's "50 Years." If there were a category for "Outstanding Comedy That Also Made Us Cry," he'd likely win hands down.

Sandler earned a nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "50 Years" alongside SNL writer and producer Dan Bulla, a frequent collaborator of Sandler's who also created Season 50's Midnight Matinee shorts "My Best Friend's House" with Ariana Grande, "Beppo" with John Mulaney, and "Pip" with Lady Gaga.

Adam Sandler performs during SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

You can relive that performance and more by streaming all of the SNL50 specials on Peacock now, as the countdown begins for Season 51.

Is SNL new tonight, August 2, 2025? No. SNL has been on summer hiatus since Scarlett Johansson hosted the May 17 finale with Musical Guest Bad Bunny. New episodes will return on October 4.

Who is the July 26 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Quinta Brunson and Benson Boone. The episode, originally aired on May 3, featured a jaw-dropping sketch about a new career path for seniors, a trip through time, a fight with a gorilla, a song about the joys of being short with Sabrina Carpenter. All that and, of course, a backflip from Boone.

Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, host Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim during Saturday Night Live's "Clothing Ad" sketch on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

