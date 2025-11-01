Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the November 1 Host & Musical Guest

Who is the November 1 SNL Host and Musical Guest?

Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile.

Teller returns for his second hosting gig, after last hosting the Season 48 premiere in 2022. That episode featured guest appearances by Jon Hamm and Shaun White, while Kendrick Lamar performed as Musical Guest. He stars in the upcoming fantasy romcom Eternity with Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

In the episode's first promo (which you can watch above), Teller got distracted from a pitch meeting by new cast member Jeremy Culhane's intense training for a hotdog eating contest.

Carlile has previously performed three times, including with Elton John in Season 50. Her new album Returning to Myself came out on October 24 and includes a tribute to her friend, Joni Mitchell.

She appeared in the episode's second promos in which she won the right to take over as Host by complimenting cast member Ashley Padilla. Watch, below!