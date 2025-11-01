Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the November 1 Host & Musical Guest
Find out which SNL episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.
Happy (day after) Halloween!
It's somehow November, and there's nothing better to distract from the rapid passage of time before the holidays than a night of comedy from Saturday Night Live.
Season 51 kicked things off on October 4 with Host Bad Bunny and first-time Musical Guest Doja Cat, followed by Amy Poehler and Musical Guest Role Model helping the show celebrate its 50th birthday on October 11. On October 18, Sabrina Carpenter took over Studio 8H as both Host and Musical Guest. She even starred with new featured player Ben Marshall in the season's first spooky Halloween sketch, which turned the terror of un-cancellable plans into the next hit horror movie.
While SNL took its usual break last week, the season still has many tricks (and treats) up its sleeve, and we have all the details. Below, find out everything you need to know about this week's episode of SNL and beyond.
Is SNL new tonight, November 1, 2025?
Yes! After a one-week break, SNL is back for another three-week run of new episodes.
Who is the November 1 SNL Host and Musical Guest?
Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile.
Teller returns for his second hosting gig, after last hosting the Season 48 premiere in 2022. That episode featured guest appearances by Jon Hamm and Shaun White, while Kendrick Lamar performed as Musical Guest. He stars in the upcoming fantasy romcom Eternity with Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.
In the episode's first promo (which you can watch above), Teller got distracted from a pitch meeting by new cast member Jeremy Culhane's intense training for a hotdog eating contest.
Carlile has previously performed three times, including with Elton John in Season 50. Her new album Returning to Myself came out on October 24 and includes a tribute to her friend, Joni Mitchell.
She appeared in the episode's second promos in which she won the right to take over as Host by complimenting cast member Ashley Padilla. Watch, below!
Who is the next SNL Host and Musical Guest?
On November 8, Host Nikki Glaser and Musical Guest sombr both make their SNL debuts, followed by Glen Powell and Olivia Deane on November 15.
