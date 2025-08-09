Find out which episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the August 9 Host and Musical Guest

Just 56 days remain until Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Sure, it's only August, but we're getting closer to new comedy, live from the stage at Studio 8H. Season 51 premieres October 4, following up the momentous 50th anniversary season with what is sure to be a great start to another 50 years. No Hosts or Musical Guests have been announced yet, and no cast changes have been shared yet either, but you'll be guaranteed to find all that information on NBC Insider as soon we can share it.

August is an important month for SNL fans, because the annual SNL ticket lottery is running now. A seat is not guaranteed, but it is free to enter, so check out all the details here: How to Enter the SNL Ticket Lottery to Watch SNL Live From NYC in Season 51

For now, the Season 50 celebrations continue. Between the regular season and the 50th anniversary specials and documentaries, the show earned 30 Emmy nominations for 2025. Before the winners are announced in September, you might as well revisit the biggest moments from Season 50. Whether you want to tune in Saturday night to catch a broadcast or pick and choose your sketches online, the world is your SNL oyster.

Is SNL new tonight, August 9, 2025? No. The show has been on summer hiatus since the Season 50 finale on May 17, hosted by Scarlett Johansson with Musical Guest Bad Bunny.

Donnell Rawlings, host Dave Chapelle as Silky Johnson, and musical guest GloRilla during the "Pop the Balloon" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 11 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo: Leanne Diaz/NBC

Who is the August 9 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Dave Chappelle and GloRilla. Chappelle has hosted four times, and his January 18, 2025 episode broke his own record for the longest SNL monologue in history. It was 17 minutes long, which is, of course, no big deal for a legendary stand-up comedian like Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle during Promos on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 11 on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC