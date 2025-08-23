SNL's August 23 Episode Boasts One of Season 50's Most-Watched Monologues

Find out which episode airs this week on NBC and Peacock.

There are just 42 days until Season 51 of Saturday Night Live.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

It seems hard to believe, but it's true: summer is almost over, which means a new season will be here before you know it premiering on Saturday, October 4. Hosts, Musical Guests and cast members haven't been announced yet — though as soon as they are, we'll tell you right here — so for now you can get your SNL fix by revisiting Season 50 or any of the 49 seasons that came before. Head to Peacock anytime to stream sketches from every single episode, of which there are currently 988!

According to that math, the show will be following up its 50th anniversary celebration with yet another milestone: Hitting 1000 episodes.

In the meantime, SNL and its Season 50 specials are up for 30 awards at the 2025 Emmys, and you still have a chance at a seat in the audience next season, if you act now. The ticket lottery for Season 51 is open (and free) through to the end of August, so check out the details on how you can enter the lottery.

Meanwhile, you can still catch episodes every Saturday night on NBC — check out the details on the August 23 episode below.

Is SNL new tonight, August 23, 2025? No. The show has been on summer hiatus since May 17 when Scarlett Johansson hosted the season finale with Musical Guest Bad Bunny. It was Johansson's seventh time hosting, making her the most frequent female Host in the show's history.

Host Shane Gillis performing his monologue on Saturday Night Live, Season 50 Episode 13 on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the August 23 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Shane Gillis and Tate McRae. Gillis hosted for the second time on March 1, 2025 while McRae returned for her second episode as Musical Guest. Standout sketches included an ad for a medication called Couplabeers, a parody of The Voice that featured McRae, and the debut of Mike Myers as Elon Musk. Watch Shane Gillis's SNL Monologue and Sketches from March 1, 2025 Gillis' second turn as Host also marked two Season 50 viewing highs: His was among the most-watched monologues of the season on the show's YouTube channel, and "Couplabeers" was one of Season 50's most popular pretaped sketches.

Shane Gillis as Reggie T and Tate McRae during the "Please Don't Destroy: The Sound" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 14 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC