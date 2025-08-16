Find out which SNL episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the August 16 Host & Musical Guest

The countdown to Season 51 of Saturday Night Live continues with just 49 days left until the premiere.

The Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live is on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

A whole new season of live comedy kicks off October 4, and the anticipation is growing. Who will the first Host be? Who will be the first Musical Guest? We can't wait to find out!

While you wait for the new season, catch up on Season 50 and the SNL50 specials on Peacock. They earned a combined 30 nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards, including nods for writing, makeup, hair, directing, lighting, sound mixing, and production design. Bowen Yang also got an acting nomination!

Yang, whose Season 50 highlights included singing with Lady Gaga and playing baby hippo Moo Deng, celebrated his nomination by sharing a photo of the entire cast and crew of SNL to Instagram.

"The best part of working at @nbcsnl is the people," he wrote."The people! Every person in every department shows up, gives their best, chugs Celsius indiscriminate of flavor. None of it happens without everyone in and out of this photo. I love them so much."

There are two more things you can do to pass the time until Season 51 premieres in October: First, enter the ticket lottery, which runs through the end of August. A seat is not guaranteed, but it's free to enter, so check out all the details here.

Second, watch old SNL episodes any time! Not only can you stream sketches from every season on Peacock, but a Season 50 episode will air Saturday nights on NBC, as usual. You'll find all the info on the August 16 episode, below.

Is SNL new tonight, August 16, 2025? No. SNL has been on hiatus since the Season 50 finale on May 17. Tonight's episode is a repeat.

Host Martin Short during Promos in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 10, Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

What SNL episode is airing August 16, 2025 on NBC? Martin Short and Hozier (Season 50, Episode 10). Short, a former SNL cast member, joined the Five Timers Club on December 21, 2024 with help from a few friends. The star-studded cold open featured Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Alec Baldwin, and Jimmy Fallon all welcoming Short into the prestigious club before the winter 2024 hiatus. For Hozier, it was the Irish singer's second time as Musical Guest. His first was a full decade earlier in October 2014.

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

