Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the June 14 Host and Musical Guest

Gather your goth kids and your suitcases because summer is here, and even the darkest souls among us deserve a vacation.

Jack Black was among the lucky celebrities who got to host Saturday Night Live during Season 50 when he returned to Studio 8H on April 5, 2025. While his much anticipated return after 20 years gave us many great new sketches, only one captured the agony of joining your family on a sunny beach vacation when you curse the very existence of the sun and only wear combat boots: "Goth Kid on Vacation."

Written by co-head writer Streeter Seidell, the Digital Short stars Michael Longfellow as the titular Goth Kid, and Black does his best My Chemical Romance tribute with a Reggae twist that makes it feel like MCR has always belonged on a Jamaican beach. You can get a peek behind the scenes in the video below:

Behind the Sketch: Goth Kid on Vacation

Black sang throughout his episode, and one sketch even had him flying through the air with Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and Musical Guest Brandi Carlile. Elton John also performed with Carlile, making it a really special night for fans of their album. And for the theatre lovers, be sure not to miss Black as an audience member at "The First Play."

Luckily, it's easy to relive that magic. Get the details on the June 14 episode of SNL below.

Is SNL new tonight, June 14, 2025? No. The show is on hiatus for the summer, ever since Scarlett Johansson hosted the Season 50 finale on May 17.

Host Jack Black as Klymastochles, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, and Andrew Dismukes as Zerios during Saturday Night Lives "The First Play" sketch on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the June 14 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Jack Black with Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Almost 20 years after he last hosted in December 2005, Black hosted for a fourth time on April 5, 2025, giving us a show filled with silly songs, silly voices, and a heck of a lot of energy. This episode marked Elton John's third time as Musical Guest, though his first in a duo. Last time he appeared, he was both Host and Musical Guest on April 2, 2011, following up his first appearance as Musical Guest only in 1982. Carlile had previously performed as Musical Guest in 2021 and 2022.

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

