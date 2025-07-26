Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the July 26 Host and Musical Guest

Find out which Season 50 episode airs this week on NBC and Peacock.

When Nate Bargatze first hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023, his episode was a smash hit, due in large part to the viral "Washington's Dream" sketch. The sketch has received an astounding 24 million views to date on SNL's YouTube channel, so it was no huge surprise that in Season 50, he returned on October 5, 2024 to do it all over again.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

While Bargatze's only hosted SNL twice so far, he fit right in with SNL50's roster of returning hosts such as John Mulaney, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Quinta Brunson, Jon Hamm, and Scarlett Johansson.

Bargatze's second SNL episode brought a follow-up to "Washington's Dream, which was just as great as the first. "Streeter Sidell and Mikey Day created and wrote it. I was just able to sync it up very well with my rhythm," Bargatze told Parade after his second SNL outing. "I was worried about doing it again, but when I saw the new one, it felt like he had different enough parts and I realized it was just fun to be George Washington."

RELATED: Mikey Day on Favorite SNL Sketches He's Written and David S. Pumpkins' Impact

If you missed Bargatze's popular episode the first time around, you've got a chance to catch it on TV again. Get the details on the Saturday Night Live episode that's airing this week below!

Is SNL new tonight, July 26, 2025? No. Saturday Night Live is on summer hiatus, with the most recent new episode having aired May 17 with Host Scarlett Johansson and Musical Guest Bad Bunny.

RELATED: Nate Bargatze's "Washington's Dream 2" SNL Sketch Skewers American English

SNL Host Nate Bargatze, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Kenan Thompson during the "Washington's Dream 2" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024 Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the July 26 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Nate Bargatze and Coldplay. The stand-up comic hosted the second episode of Season 50 with Musical Guest Coldplay back in October 2024. RELATED: Watch Nate Bargatze's SNL Monologue and Sketches from October 5 The episode also featured the hysterical "Water Park" sketch, in which employees and medical techs face the awkward question of how to deal with a dead body at the top of a slide, as well as "Mile High Burger Challenge," which found Season 50 cast member Heidi Gardner getting messy as a hungry woman with her eye on the prize.

Mile High Burger Challenge

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime. RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Got Heckled by Buffy-Hating Vampires in Her 2002 SNL Monologue

Shop official SNL merch: