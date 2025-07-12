Find out which Season 50 episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the July 12 Host and Musical Guest

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live was more than just a milestone for the show itself.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

Forty years after Martin Short served as a cast member for the 1984-1985 season, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club. He was inducted by previous members Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, John Mulaney and Scarlett Johansson — the latter two also returning to host this season. Johansson took the stage during the finale for her seventh time, making her the most frequent female Host in the show's history to surpass Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey.

With the box office success of Jurassic World: Rebirth, Johansson is now the highest grossing actor in Hollywood. And, no other Host can boast being married to one of Season 50 cast members.

Johansson met Colin Jost when she hosted the show in 2006, during Jost's first season as a writer. They were friends for years until they started dating in 2017, getting married in 2020. Now, Johansson is the good-natured subject of many jokes made at her husband's expense, and occasionally at her own. After Season 50's last joke swap, however, anyone wishing to make fun of Johansson should probably think twice.

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson's SNL Sketches and Monologue from the May 17 Finale

If you're looking to relive Scarlett Johansson's historic turn hosting for her seventh time, you're in luck. Get the details on which SNL episode is airing on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, July 12, below.

Is SNL new tonight, July 12, 2025? No. The show is on hiatus for the summer after the May 17 finale, but Season 51 is practically around the corner.

RELATED: Ego Nwodim "Loved Loved Loved" Co-Writing SNL's "Couples at the Bar" Finale Sketch

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the July 12 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny. Johansson marked her seventh time hosting with the Season 50 finale, which aired May 17. Bad Bunny performed as Musical Guest for the third time and appeared in several sketches as a bonus treat.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Crashed Colin Jost and Michael Che's Season Finale Joke Swap

Marcello Hernández, musical guest Bad Bunny, host Scarlett Johansson, and Ego Nwodim appear on Saturdduring the “Couple at the Bar” sketch on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Dive into more SNL history on NBC Insider:

Learn the origins of Bill Hader's Stefon

Debbie Downer: A History of Rachel Dratch’s Iconic SNL Character

How Christopher Walken "Truly Surprised" Will Ferrell During SNL's "More Cowbell" Sketch

More of Will Ferrell's best moments on SNL

Shop official SNL merch: