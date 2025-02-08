Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, February 8, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

SNL Is Counting Down to the SNL50 Anniversary Special with More Cast Auditions

SNL Is Counting Down to the SNL50 Anniversary Special with More Cast Auditions

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the February 8, 2025 Host and Musical Guest.

We're mere days away from SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The highly anticipated, star-studded event takes place next weekend, on Sunday, February 16. The special will fete a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators, in what will surely be a historic and hilarious evening.

While SNL50: The Anniversary Special is the ultimate Saturday Night Live reunion, the celebrations have been in full swing since late December, when 50 Seasons in 50 Days kicked off, presenting one sketch a day that represents an entire season of SNL. Selected by the people who make the trial-blazing sketch series, you can watch them all here.

Both the four-part docuseries Beyond Saturday Night and the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and Questlove, debuted in January and are available to stream on Peacock now.

RELATED: Every Celebrity Set to Appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special (So Far)

As for SNL itself, there have been two new Season 50 episodes in 2025. The January 18 episode hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle — who delivered the longest opening monologue in SNL history — and the January 25 installment which featured Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet as both Host and Musical Guest.

With all of the SNL anniversary festivities happening, is Saturday Night Live new tonight? Find out below.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, February 8, 2025? No.

On February 8, NBC will be re-airing the November 16 episode where Charli XCX pulled double duty as both Host and Musical Guest. This marked the "Apple" singer's first time hosting, but third turn as Musical Guest.

In the episode, Charli starred in a sequel to Ariana Grande's "Domingo" bridesmaids sketch, and showed her range with impressions of Adele, and her friend Troye Sivan. She also exchanged some brutal insults with the Please Don't Destroy boys, and appeared in a musical digital short with Andy Samberg.

The 2025 Grammy winner also slayed the stage with performances of her Brat tracks, "360" and "Sympathy Is a Knife."

Sarah Sherman, Charli XCX, Marcello Hernandez, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim during the "Babymoon" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 7 on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

RELATED: Charli XCX Becomes a Giant Bird in One of SNL's Most Bizarre Christmas Sketches

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



Watch new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.