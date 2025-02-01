Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, February 1, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Will Ferrell and Jimmy Reminisce on The Love-ahs SNL Sketch

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the February 1, 2025 Host and Musical Guest.

It's finally February, which means it's officially the month of the highly-anticipated SNL50: The Anniversary Special!

The star-studded event takes place on Sunday, February 16, and will feature a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators, in what will surely be one extraordinary evening.

But Saturday Night Live Season 50 celebrations have been in full swing for weeks, with the premiere of Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docu-series, and the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and Questlove, which premiered January 27 on NBC.

These specials are part of 50 days full of events and programming celebrating SNL's milestone anniversary. Every day leading up to February 16, we're rolling out a sketch from each season, selected by SNL to represent that year in the show's history. You can watch them all here.

So far, Saturday Night Live has had two new episodes in 2025. The January 18 episode was hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle — who delivered the longest opening monologue in SNL history — and the January 25 installment saw Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet pull double duty as both Host and Musical Guest.

But after two weeks of new episodes, is Saturday Night Live new tonight? Find out, below.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, February 1, 2025?

Bill Burr during the monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 6 on November 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

No. On February 1, NBC will be re-airing the November 9 episode hosted by Bill Burr with Musical Guest Mk.gee. This was Burr's second time hosting, and the episode featured plenty of silly sketches, including a tribute to bald men, a Buffalo Wild Wings parody, and one fireman's wild interpretation of a Rorschach test.

Meanwhile, Musical Guest MK.gee performed "ROCKMAN" and "Alesis."

Visit Live from New York: The SNL Experience

This weekend, you'll be able to host your own episode of Saturday Night Live in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The limited-time immersive attraction will let fans live out their SNL dreams by having them lead the long-running late night show.

Live from New York: The SNL Experience will be located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, and runs from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



