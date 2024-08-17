Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, August 17, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or is it a repeat? Here's everything to know about the August 17 episode's Host and Musical Guest.

Saturday Night Live had a stellar 49th season — and over the past several weeks, you likely spotted some familiar SNL faces if you watched NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

SNL Season 49 cast members Mikey Day, Marcello Hernández, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner were part of the Olympics celebration in Paris. Colin Jost landed the coveted job of being the surfing correspondent at the Summer Games, though the "Weekend Update" anchor left Tahiti with some gnarly toe injuries thanks to close contact with some coral reef.

Since SNL's season finale on May 18, aside from appearing at the Olympics, the cast and crew also received critical nods from the Television Academy. The show earned 18 Emmy nominations for the 2023-2024 season, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. SNL cast members and Hosts also received recognition for standout work, with Bowen Yang nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Maya Rudolph earned a nom in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on May 11, and Kristen Wiig was nominated in the same category for her April 6 episode. April 13 Host Ryan Gosling also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, which also happened to be the highest-rated episode of the 2023-2024 season.

Last week, on August 10, SNL was pre-empted for the final night of the Olympics — so with the Games now over, is SNL new tonight?

RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Roast Colin Jost on Their Olympic Highlights Show

James Austin Johnson, Kenan Thompson, host Nate Bargatze, and Mikey Day during the “Washington’s Dream” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1847 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, August 17, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air the SNL October 28, 2023 episode hosted by stand-up comic Nate Bargatze with Musical Guest Foo Fighters. This episode is notable for featuring "Washington's Dream," written by Mikey Day and SNL co-head writer Streeter Seidell, which Seth Meyers deemed a "perfect sketch."

As SNL heads into its 50th(!) season in fall 2024, mark your calendars for another big night celebrating moments from the show's long and storied history: A three-hour primetime special is coming on Sunday, February 16, on NBC.

Nate Bargatze during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1847 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

RELATED: How to Enter the SNL Ticket Lottery to Watch SNL Live From NYC

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

Stream every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Watch Saturday Night Live on at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock. All 49 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock.