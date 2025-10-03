Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Is Back with a New Episode on October 3, 2025

Just one episode in, and we're already hooked on NBC's new reality competition series, On Brand With Jimmy Fallon. With Jimmy Fallon as Host and "CEO" of the show's pop-up marketing agency alongside marketing genius Bozoma Saint John, the show gives ten ambitious Americans the opportunity to pitch concepts for real companies and real products. It's the opportunity of a lifetime for anyone interested in the business.

Saint John told TV Insider, "Much of this mimics my real-life experiences over my career. Depending on what job I was in, people from all over social media would pitch me ideas. Having had the opportunity to do a lot of these things, to see that come to life for other people is marvelous. Giving advice, feedback, and encouraging them to create was such a gratifying thing."

The September 30 premiere episode saw the ten contestants face off in a challenge over Dunkin Donuts that left us all hungry for more. And we don't have to wait long, because On Brand With Jimmy Fallon airs twice a week.

Find out what time the second episode premieres below.

A new episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon airs Friday, October 3

Episode 2 of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon is on tonight, Friday October 3, at 8/7c on NBC. Stream it the next day on Peacock.

New episodes of On Brand air Tuesdays at 10/9c after The Voice, and Fridays at 8/7c.

In the second episode of On Brand, the 10 contestants look to the skies as they pitch campaigns to a Southwest Airlines executive. But whose idea will take flight? And, just as importantly: Who will be sent home? You'll have to watch to find out.

What is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon about?

Per the official description of the show, from NBC:

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise.

They will have unprecedented access to the client's businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

"It is a business reality competition show," Fallon explained during an episode of The Tonight Show. "It's like Shark Tank meets The Apprentice meets Project Runway."

