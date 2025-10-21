Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out why the marketing competition show's switching things up for its final two episodes.

Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon New Tonight, October 21? The Show's Schedule Is Changing

You're going to have to wait a little longer between episodes of On Brand, but it's great news if you love basketball.

How to Watch Watch On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

With the NBA season starting on Tuesday, October 21 — and returning to NBC after 24 years — Jimmy Fallon's marketing competition reality show will now only air on Fridays at 8/7c. Previously, new episodes debuted on Tuesdays and Fridays, giving you a double dose of creative competition each week. Now, you've got more time to breathe before the season finale airs on Friday, October 31.

Last week, On Brand worked with both Captain Morgan and Pillsbury on two very different challenges. Captain Morgan asked for a viral video component for its Super Bowl campaign, while Pillsbury had the contestants creating interactive activations in promotion of their beloved Dough Boy. Team Mustache, including Bianca Fernandez, Ryan Winn, Sabrina Burke, and Pyper Bleu won the Captain Morgan account (and a trip to the Super Bowl!), while Pyper's recreation of the Pillsbury Dough Boy's house won her Episode 6's campaign.

Pyper Wade appears during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

A major elimination is coming in Episode 7 of On Brand

Only two contestants have been sent home so far. BT Hale was eliminated after two over-the-top pitches, while Dr. Raj Srivastava was sent home after the fourth episode. That means that with two episodes left, there are still eight remaining players, so expect a huge elimination coming soon.

The cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 appears on Episode 7. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On October 24, the On Brand agency tackles a campaign for KitchenAid, a company whose name is almost interchangeable with one century-old product: the stand mixer. KitchenAid is also known for being high quality, so there's a lot of opportunity to win over the judges and the customers.

Fallon and CMO Bozoma Saint John will be joined by execs from KitchenAid, as well as a very special guest.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's finale airs on Friday, October 31

For the season finale on Friday, October 31, the the On Brand agency will work with Therabody, the wellness technology company known for the Theragun massage tool. It'll be the most high stakes campaign yet because there's a lot on the line!

Whoever wins the whole competition will get $100,000, a feature in Adweek, a trip to the Cannes Lions marketing festival, and will be named Innovator of the Year.

Why is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon no longer on Tuesdays?

On Brand is giving up its Tuesday night slot for a great reason: the NBA is coming back to NBC. The network was previously the home of the NBA from 1990 to 2002, and now it has returned bigger and better than ever. The first game, in which the Houston Rockets play the Oklahoma City Thunder, airs Tuesday, October 21 at 7:30/6:30c, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

