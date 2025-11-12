Is Officer Eva Imani Going to Be OK After Chicago P.D.'s Wild Fall Finale? (RECAP)

Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) has emerged as one of the Intelligence Unit's most tenacious investigators on Chicago P.D., but that unbridled zeal landed her in hot water during Season 13's blood-pumping fall finale ("Impulse Control").

After the squad took down an emotionally tormented serial killer named Gary Bell in Season 13's "Root Cause," Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) was left with a sick feeling after Gary died via suicide right after telling the Intelligence Unit officers, "he made me like this." Who was he referring to? During the investigation, Voight and Officer Eva Imani realized that Gary was likely conditioned to become a killer by his abusive father, Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman).

While Voight had no concrete evidence against Raymond, he struggled to shake the suspicion that Gary came from a violent upbringing, and became perturbed over Gary's young daughter Julie now being in Raymond's custody.

As Voight continued to investigate Raymond in passing, his case picked up momentum after a man was found killed in Raymond's neighborhood in the same manner Gary had abused his victims. Voight grew increasingly convinced that Gary inherited his evil from his father, who seemed to be still wrecking havoc.

Imani and Voight went after Season 13's Raymond Bell

Following the local murder, Voight visited Raymond to ask about the murder in his neighborhood, and Raymond gave a glimmering alibi, claiming to be at home with his granddaughter Julie during the attack. Julie parroted this story carefully, but Voight remained convinced that something horrible was happening inside the home.

Using the homicide as a jumping point, Voight soon connected with a mentally disturbed witness who was brutally attacked by Raymond for stealing a bag of mulch. The witness claimed the Bells were "rotten," and he'd once seen a nurse enter the Bell home and never come out again. There was a basement wine cellar, but there was no wine.

Voight encouraged the squad to comb through unsolved abduction cases, soon learning that Julie had been admitted to the hospital. Voight and Imani headed over with a CPS officer, but Raymond and Julie claimed she'd simply fallen from a tree, and there wasn't any foul play.

Imani gave Julie her phone number so that if she was ever in trouble, she'd have someone to call. Imani then carefully asked if Julie had ever explored her grandfather's basement, and Julie revealed that's where the ghost of Aurelia was. Who was Aurelia? The missing nurse.

Raymond was well-prepared, offering pristine alibis at every point and with every different officer. Voight came in and pretended to be groggy and confused on the details, leading Raymond to correct Voight and accidentally give himself away as being well-versed on a park he previously claimed he'd never been to.

Raymond finally messed up. The Intelligence Unit had him, but they needed more evidence to make a formal arrest.

Eva Imani could in grave danger on Chicago P.D.

Meanwhile, Imani received a mysterious text of a string of emojis from Julie that she suspected was a call for help. After bringing this up with Voight, he cautioned her against making a big move because they didn't have anything concrete against Raymond, and it could be a trap. Voight ordered the cops to ensure Julie's safety, but the best he could do was to get a tracker order on Raymond.

Imani was furious over the lack of momentum while operating within protocol, but Voight encouraged her to control her impulses. Later that night, Imani got a concerning call from Julie with staggered breathing on the line before the call cut off. After failing to get an answer, Imani briefly contemplated telling Voight before ultimately heading to the Bell residence to check on Julie herself.

After Imani entered the Bell residence, she struggled to find Julie while searching the home. After finding Julie's phone abandoned on the ground, Imani heard a strange noise from behind her as the episode faded to black.

Imani isn't alone in that house of horrors, and Chihards are worried about her fate at the hands of the goosebump-inducing Raymond Bell. Watch Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.