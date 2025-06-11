Is a New Episode of Love Island USA Coming on Tonight? (June 11)

Here's when viewers can expect to return to the Villa in Fji.

Bombshells, are you ready to return to the villa? Season 7 of Love Island USA is in full swing on Peacock, bringing rapt viewers a whole new slew of sexy singles and all the drama, fun, romance and scandal.

Because the show is filmed and aired in real time, it seems that there's truly never a dull moment when you're a Love Island viewer, but despite how it feels, the show doesn't actually air every single day. That's right, there is one day of the week that's Love Island-free.

One day to rest and relax. Have a water instead of a daiquiri, perhaps? Call your mom instead of your sneaky link? And that day is Wednesday, or as we prefer to call it, Hump Day!

Is Love Island USA streaming on Peacock tonight? (June 11)

Today, June 11, 2025, there will be no new episode of Love Island USA streaming on Peacock. Use your newfound free time wisely.

The series will return with a brand new episode on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe, Austin Shepard, Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, and Taylor Williams appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 2. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Bravoheads, relive the premiere tonight

Love Island USA is streaming all summer long on Peacock, so a subscription is all you need to join in on the fun. But if you somehow haven't signed up yet, the season premiere will air tonight on Bravo at 10:15 p.m. ET.

This season is once again hosted by Ariana Madix, who will no doubt use the occasion to show off some enviable fashions. “I feel like they’re my children, I can’t possibly pick one favorite,” the former Vanderpump Rules star said in a behind-the-scenes video with Peacock when asked about her Love Island USA Season 6 looks. “But the gold dress from the season premiere… What’s crazy about that dress is it’s like putting on leggings and that’s why it looks wet."

What time does Love Island USA start streaming on Peacock?

Ace Green and Chelley Bissainthe on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 6. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to stream 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock every day except Wednesdays, with Saturday episodes being Love Island Aftersun. As Madix wrote on Instagram, "eat, sleep, love island, repeat 🫶🏼🌴." That's our schedule for the next few weeks, too!

Love Island USA Seasons 4-6, the upcoming Season 6 spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Love Island Games, the UK's Love Island: All Stars, and seasons of Love Island South Africa and Love Island Spain are also streaming on Peacock.