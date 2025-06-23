Is a New Episode of American Ninja Warrior on Tonight? (June 23, 2025)

The Most INCREDIBLE Runs from the Third Week of Qualifiers | American Ninja Warrior | NBC

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior is heating up.

As the fourth round of Qualifiers continue on June 23, Ninja Nation is on the edge of their seats to see who emerges as this season's Last Ninja Standing. Not only have the Qualifiers been a treat for O.G. fans who may recognize some nostalgia-inducing obstacles making their way back to the course, but some exciting shake-ups to the formula have kept the Season 17 lineup interesting. Fans won't want to miss it!

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, June 23, 2025? Yes, a new episode of ANW will air tonight, Monday, June 23. The fourth week of Season 17 Qualifiers will continue with a new lineup of seasoned veterans and fresh-faced Ninjas duking it out for the honor of making it to the Semi-Finals.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? Stream every season of ANW — and stay caught up on the Season 17 competition — by streaming episodes on Peacock anytime. "You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," former ANW champion and Season 17 competitor Daniel Gil told NBC Insider. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," ANW Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 17. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."