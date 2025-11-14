Is There a New Episode of NBC's Stumble on Tonight? (November 14, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out when Episode 2 of NBC 's new mockumentary, Stumble, will air and stream.

The first episode of NBC's new cheerleading comedy, Stumble, introduced us to the "can-do" ethos of fictional junior college cheerleading coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), her husband, Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam), and her cheerleaders — past and present.

How to Watch Watch Stumble Fridays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It also laid out her new mission to climb back up from a major career hiccup as she tries to turn her new team of ragtag recruits at Headltston State Junior College into a championship unit of athletes. The road looked like it might be slightly less bumpy for Courteney and her new circle when she was able to woo Krystal (Anissa Borrego), her former "cheerlebrity" flyer that she coached at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, over to Headltston. But then the episode featured a shock ending and cliffhanger.

RELATED: The Cast and Characters of NBC's New Cheerleading Comedy Stumble, Explained

At the end of the Stumble pilot, Coach Courteney got her miracle when Krystal showed up at Headltston. But as the school's cheer team embarked on their first major performance, cheerleader DiMarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) — a self-centered former quarterback — focused more on showboating, which distracted him from catching Krystal. She hit the mat with a snap. And a blurred-out vision of a foot turned in the wrong direction brought about dry heaves and despair with the team's newly restored hope shattered.

If you've been sitting on the edge of the bench since the mockumentary's November 7 premiere, keep reading to find out when you can find out what happens next.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 2 "Media Day". Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

Is there a new episode of Stumble on tonight, Friday, November 14, 2025? Yes! Episode 2 of Stumble, titled "Media Day," airs on Friday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. In the episode — written by Jeff Astrof and directed by Jeff Blitz Courteney decides to use Media Day as a way to recruit new cheerleaders and to push her team to get back on the mat. But, according to the episode's official synopsis, "DiMarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) proves that not all Buttons are meant to be pushed."

RELATED: All the Guest Stars Appearing on Stumble in the Cheerleading Sitcom's Debut Season

DiMarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

After witnessing some impressive Headltston cheer choreography in the first episode, audiences may assume that the cast members all have cheer experience — but that's not the case.

RELATED: How Taran Killam and Jenn Lyon’s “Good Chemistry” Changed the Focus of Stumble

Do any Stumble cast members have prior cheerleading experience? Show creators Jeff and Liz Astrof revealed to NBC Insider in an October 2025 interview that series executive producer and cheer coaching legend Monica Aldama had a lot of cheer newbies to help get into shape. “Jarrett does his own stunts," Jeff said of the actor who plays cheerleader and former quarterback, DiMarcus. "He has some dance experience and some gymnastic experience. Ari [Arianna Davis], who plays Madonna, has some dance experience and she’s the most limber person you’ve ever met. Ryan [Pinkston], who plays Steven... he won junior Star Search, and the category was hip hop karate... That’s the extent of it."

Jeff added that, during production, Aldama was “always on set,” and collaborates closely with Dahlston Delgado, the show's choreographer, on cheer sequences and stunts.