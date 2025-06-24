How to Watch M3GAN 2.0: Is It in Theaters or Streaming?

AI-powered androids can be murder… but watching them doesn’t have to be.

The countdown is on for the big June 27 premiere of M3GAN 2.0, the glow-up sequel to Universal Pictures’ original hit horror flick about a stylish android protector who stops at nothing — and we mean nothing — to cut any ill-intentioned meanies (okay, and maybe just a few innocent bystanders) down to size.

Slaying audiences with her sassy slasher debut back in 2022, M3GAN blew up the internet with meme-able dance moves and an infectiously ominous knack for talking back, all while getting a little blood on her robot hands as the fiercely loyal AI-powered guardian of a cute 8-year-old orphan named Cady (Violet McGraw).

Now that Cady’s in her teens and M3GAN is back with a stronger, faster, and even more lethal new body, how can you be part of the first audience wave who catches M3GAN 2.0 as soon as possible?

Is M3GAN 2.0 in theaters or streaming?

Returning Allison Williams as Gemma — M3GAN’s tech-savvy roboticist creator (not to mention Cady’s overprotective aunt) — M3GAN 2.0 will arrive on June 27 only in movie theaters as a conventional big-screen first release. Click here to score your tickets!

Because it’s a Universal Pictures joint, M3GAN 2.0 eventually will cross over into streaming territory on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s primo streaming platform — but only after it’s had the chance first to unleash fresh new scares on theater audiences.

When will M3GAN 2.0 land on Peacock? We don’t yet know — but like its 2022 predecessor, its final theatrical version is rated PG-13. We'll have to see what happens with 2.0, but when the original M3GAN made its Peacock streaming premiere, subscribers were treated to a two-for-one horror special, thanks to the simultaneous Peacock release of both the PG-13 theatrical version as well as a slightly-scarier (and bloodier) unrated cut.

How to subscribe to Peacock

There are two Peacock subscription plans to pick from, including Premium ($7.99 per month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 per month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you’re a student, get ready to save big time: A full year of Peacock’s Premium plan for students is available for only $1.99!