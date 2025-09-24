Is a New Episode of Love Island Games Coming on Tonight? (September 24)

It's been one week since Love Island Games came back into our lives, and Season 2 is already shaping up to be the most exciting season yet.

Part of the series' draw is its whirlwind episode schedule, which sees new content premiering nearly every single day on Peacock. But is there an episode tonight?

Read on to find out.

Is there a new episode of Love Island Games Season 2 tonight? (September 24)

No, there won't be a new episode airing tonight. It's officially the day when Love Island Games viewers across the globe can finally catch their breath.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long for a new episode to drop — that happens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The cast dances on Love Island Games Episode 207. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island Games follows a specific schedule that is appropriately cheeky for the show: "Every day but hump day," meaning that every day except for Wednesday you can stream brand-new eps every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Oh, and Love Island Aftersun, a weekly recap talk show hosted by Maura Higgins, breaks down the drama and behind-the-scenes action every Saturday on Peacock, too.

(Yes, Love Island Games really does come out with new episodes six out of the seven days of the week!)

What's the difference between the OG Love Island and Love Island Games?

Although they share so many similarities, there are a few main differences between the two shows that fans should be aware of.

First and foremost, Love Island Games puts a priority on the competition rather than making love connections, a stark contrast to the OG Love Island USA series.

Season 1 host Maya Jama explained the difference perfectly in the series' first episode:

The competitors in Love Island Games Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"You'll be glad to know you're still gonna be coupling up and getting to know each other on a romantic level. But this time, in your couples, you'll also be competing against each other in challenges," Maya revealed. "And those challenges will determine everything, from who you couple up with to who stays in the villa and who gets dumped."

Love Island Games is also shorter than the OG, running approximately three weeks compared to the original's six-week filming schedule.

And while the winning couple of Love Island USA takes home $100,000 — even if they wind up splitting up shortly afterward — the grand prize on Love Island Games is $250,000, the biggest amount in franchise history.

Not a bad way to spend a few weeks in Fiji.