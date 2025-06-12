Is Love Island USA Filmed in Real-Time? The Schedule Is Wild (DETAILS)

With how often new episodes of Love Island USA drop on Peacock, narrator Iain Stirling works well under pressure.

As summer rolls around, it's time to watch Love Island USA and scroll through the Islanders' Instagram accounts, especially as new bombshells enter the villa. With drama constantly unfolding and new episodes streaming on Peacock nearly every day of the week, it's wild to know just how Love Island USA is filmed to capture it all.

Indeed, as we're watching the next recoupling and placing our votes on the Love Island USA app, the Islanders are busy in Fiji, finding love, making avocado toast, and filming new episodes. Read on for more details.

Is Love Island USA filmed in real time? Yes! Love Island USA is filmed in real time, right from the Fiji villa, with one to two day delays. When you consider that new episodes come out every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, that editing turnaround time — complete with perfectly fitting music and Iain Stirling's hilarious narration — is truly impressive.

Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe, Austin Shepard, Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, and Taylor Williams appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 2. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Speaking to TODAY, Stirling, who's been the voice of the Love Island franchise since 2015, said he "got used to" to writing his witty voiceovers under tight deadlines. And a little chaos that you can expect from Love Island couples certainly helps his process.

"The only time deadlines come in tricky is when you get to like like Week 6, and they’ve all been together for like, three weeks. You’re like, 'I’ve done so many jokes about this couple,'" he told TODAY in 2024, adding that he had gotten a little worried that he'd have nothing else to say about Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin on Love Island USA Season 6 until that whole saga at Casa Amor.

"If Aaron and Kaylor had never had this madness in the middle and just stayed a happy couple, and it cut to a conversation of them on the day beds for the 100th time, you’d be like, 'I’ve got nothing left funny to say about this situation.'"

Stirling also described his gig on Love Island as a "dream job in telly" and he wants to do it for as long as he can. "The American one has just injected this whole new excitement into it," he told TODAY. "If you’re lucky, you can be part of something that becomes a cultural phenomenon."

What Ariana Madix does when she's not filming Love Island USA

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the former Vanderpump Rules star does not appear on Love Island USA as much as the Islanders. So what does she do when the Islanders are off doing challenges or just cuddling up in Soul Ties? "When I'm in Fiji and I'm not shooting, I'm either at the hotel gym or I'm with the best group of people ever, which is my crew," Ariana said in a behind-the-scenes video on Peacock's YouTube channel. "We really have a great time."

You can also count on Ariana to post some behind-the-scenes looks at her Love Island USA glam, morning routine, and even her squad taking shots of Celsius to get energized for a night of filming.