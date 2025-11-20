Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's when you can catch up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit on Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been in no shortage of jaw-dropping criminal takedowns and gripping courtroom action as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad continue captivating audiences with their stories.

Season 27 of SVU has been defined by change as Benson invites several new squad members to the 16th Precinct. Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has transferred back to her longtime unit, while a new NYPD Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) has placed newcomer Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott) within Benson's squad to become a sharper investigator.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T) has been doing some soul-searching after a harrowing attack in the Season 27 premiere, leading him to take some time away from his beloved post. Through it all, Benson's steadfast detectives have kept the ship afloat while fighting tooth and nail for justice.

Back in 2021, ahead of SVU's 500th episode, series creator Dick Wolf credited "the writing" for the franchise's decades of success. “It’s always the writing,” Wolf told Entertainment Tonight. “There are a lot of really great actors out there but they don't make up the words, and the words are what people are initially attracted to. And it’s what keeps them around for long, long periods of time.”

SVU returns with an all-new episode tonight on NBC, so here's everything you need to know to tune in and catch up with the squad.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 4 "Clickbait". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 20, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of SVU airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for tonight's SVU fall finale — Season 27, Episode 8 ("Showdown") — reads: "When a man claims his girlfriend was kidnapped, Bruno investigates the holes in his story; Tynan comes down hard on Benson after a disagreement; Griffin must defend his police work on the stand."

Capt. Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 5 "Feed The Craving". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. Following tonight's fall finale, SVU will return with all new episodes on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Claire Morgan (Jemima Kirke) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 7 "False Idols". Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Fans can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the perfect place to stay caught up with the elite squad during the holiday hiatus. Last week's SVU episode, "False Idols," was a real jaw-dropper as the squad investigated the husband of a famous feminist romance author for assault. Girls star Jemima Kirke guest starred in the mind-boggling episode as a snake within the grass who had a much more insidious role in her husband's trail or terror than initially met the eye.

In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay gushed about how much she loves the community SVU has built through the years.

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

