Here's when you can catch up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit on Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad have been busier than ever on Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and viewers can never guess what mind-boggling case will be cracked next.

From ripped-from-headlines courtroom showdowns to gruesome criminal investigations, Season 27 of SVU has delivered hallmark goosebumps. Meanwhile, Benson's squad has taken new shape with the return of fan-favorites and the arrival of new faces, both set to shake up the 16th Precinct in exciting ways. Fans never tire of that iconic Dun Dun on Thursday nights and watching Captain Benson kick criminal butt.

"I love my job," Hargitay gushed during a 2024 interview with NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

SVU returns with an all-new episode tonight on NBC, so here's everything you need to know to tune in and catch up with the squad.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 13, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of SVU airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 7 ("False Idols") — reads: "The SVU must determine fact from fantasy when a famous author twists the details of a serious crime; Fin has a challenging day at work." Fans who have been missing Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) should definitely tune in for an update from the Law & Order legend. Luckily, Ice T gave viewers a bit of a teaser as to what to expect when Fin returns to his post. ICYMI: Fin was brutally injured by two perps who set him up, leading to a brief furlough for recovering and physical therapy. "[Fin] pops up in Episode 7, where he's a little bit on edge, you know?" Ice T told fans in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) in October. "He's going through some things, you know what I’m saying?"

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's SVU fall finale — Season 27, Episode 8 ("Showdown") — reads: "When a man claims his girlfriend was kidnapped, Bruno investigates the holes in his story; Tynan comes down hard on Benson after a disagreement; Griffin must defend his police work on the stand."

Between the original Law & Order series' milestone Season 25 and SVU's smash success, series creator Dick Wolf is celebrating 35 years of franchise chills and thrills this year, a testament to the show's multi-decade chokehold on audiences.

​"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in September 2025. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

