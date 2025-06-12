Catch up with Benson and the squad by streaming Law & Order: SVU during the show's summer hiatus.

With Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) at the helm, justice is always within reach on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The squad pounded the pavement throughout Season 26 of the NBC mainstay, so fans are eager for new episodes to return this fall. Benson invited some new recruits to assist with cases this season. The squad arrested and convicted several goosebump-raising criminals. Meanwhile, Benson remained a beacon for survivors as a force to be reckoned with both in and out of the squad room. As the countdown to Season 27 continues, fans and the stars of SVU can't wait to jump back into the action.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU, below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, June 12, 2025? No, Law & Order: SVU is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus following the gripping finales. Benson and the squad are taking a breather — but that doesn't mean we're in any shortage of SVU thrills and chills. During the hiatus, you can stream episodes of SVU on Peacock.

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, Law & Order Season 27 is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."