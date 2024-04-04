Is Law & Order: Organized Crime New Tonight? (April 4, 2024)

Cragen Meets with Stabler About His IAB Investigation | Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC

Det. Elliot Stabler recently got some jaw-dropping news about his father. Can we expect an update on his family secrets this week?

The most recent installment of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, Episode 8, packed in both good and heartbreaking news for Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Stabler learned whether he'd get to keep his job in the NYPD after he was suspended pending an investigation. And lucky for him and his squad, he was given his badge and gun back by his boss, Sergeant Ayana Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt).

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Stabler’s mother and older brother finally told him the truth about how his father died, and the detective seemed devastated.

So far this season, Organized Crime has dished out chaos involving serial killers, shoot-outs and lots of family drama. So fans are likely wondering what’s next for the squad, but will a new episode air tonight?

Is there a new Law & Order: Organized Crime on tonight, Thursday, April 4? No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime on tonight, April 4.

When will Season 4, Episode 9 of Law & Order: Organized Crime air? Episode 9 of Season 4 will air next Thursday, April 11, at 10/9c p.m. on NBC.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appears in Season 4 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Fans can catch up with the hard-working detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau by streaming any season or episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock.

