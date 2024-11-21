From jaw-dropping guest stars to gripping criminal cases, Season 24 of Law & Order has been a whirlwind watch, and the fall finale is here.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 24 has been bringing the heat as the 27th Precinct is taken to new heights with D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) at the helm. He's brought aboard Maura Tierney's Lieutenant Jessica Brady to help steer the squad in the right direction, and the investigators have been tenacious as they deliver justice in the big city. It's never a dull day for Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and Law & Order fans can't wait to see what happens as the fall finale arrives. What case will the squad close next?

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 21, 2024? Yes! The logline for this week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 8 ("Bad Apple") — reads: "After a narcotics officer is shot in the back, Brady returns to her old precinct to investigate the murder; when the suspect's story doesn't add up, she enlists Shaw and Riley to discover the truth." RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Inside. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 4. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: What's Going on with Maura Tierney's Jessica Brady on Law & Order?

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC