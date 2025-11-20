Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Between the blood-curdling criminal investigations and the explosive courtroom showdowns, Season 25 of Law & Order has been delivering the thrills and chills worthy of a milestone season, and viewers can't wait to see where the action heads next.

The 27th Precinct has been tackling some grueling criminal investigations this season, keeping Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and her steadfast detectives on their toes. There have been some squad room shake-ups following the exit of Mehcad Brooks' Jalen Shaw, leading Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to team up with 2-7 newcomer Detective Theo Waker (David Ajala). Whether or not the duo will be a copacetic pairing has yet to be seen, but both Riley and Walker share an infallible commitment to serving justice.

Between the show's 25-year run and Law & Order: SVU's mythic tenure, series creator Dick Wolf is celebrating 35 years of Law & Order love, and he couldn't feel luckier. "I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in a September 2025 interview. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

So, when can you watch the Season 25 fall finale of Law & Order Season 25 on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 20, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Law & Order is airing tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for tonight's Law & Order fall finale — Season 25, Episode 8 ("Parasite") — reads: "When a rich CEO is murdered the night before his wedding, Riley and Walker suspect the key to an arrest is in the details of the victim's will; Price and Maroun argue the benefits and drawbacks of damaging the suspect's reputation in court."

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) appear in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. As usual, new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day. Law & Order Season 25, however, will be on a brief hiatus following tonight's fall finale. Mark your calendars: Law & Order Thursdays will return on January 8, 2026!

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.. Last week's Law & Order episode "Guardian" was a certified must-watch after Detective Riley finally met his new partner in the 2-6, Detective Theo Walker). As the pair joined forces on a teenager's shocking homicide, Walker struggled with his lone wolf ways, leading Riley to tell him that if he didn't learn how to work as a team, he'd need to find a different partner.

Despite his rocky introduction to the squad room, viewers are excited to welcome Ajala's new detective to the elite unit. NBC Insider spoke with Ajala ahead of his Law & Order debut, and he spoke to the joys of joining such a mythic franchise.

"There is something very, very special about being part of this franchise," Ajala told NBC Insider. "Because when you're out in New York City, and you're shooting scenes, people recognize it, you know? They recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them, and they like to take photos and videos. And to be part of something that is so well-loved is very special."

