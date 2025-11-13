Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stay caught up with Nicolas Baxter and the fearless 27th Precinct on NBC and Peacock.

Season 25 of Law & Order has been a wild ride, and viewers can't wait to see what mind-boggling case the 27th Precinct closes next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether it's the blood-pumping criminal takedown or a jaw-dropping courtroom deliberation, Season 25 of Law & Order has delivered hallmark drama and grit amid a milestone season. From bloody murder scenes to shocking government conspiracies, you never know what ripped-from-headlines case will land on the squad's radar next. Between Law & Order's mythic tenure and Law & Order: SVU's historic run, series creator Dick Wolf is celebrating 35 years of the franchise this year.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in a September 2025 interview. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

RELATED: Hugh Dancy Reveals the Unseen Side of Filming Law & Order in NYC: “If You Could…”

So when can you watch the newest episode of Law & Order Season 25 on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 13, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Law & Order is airing tonight at 8/7c on NBC , and it's shaping up to be a must-watch. The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 7 ("Guardian") — reads: "When a high school sports star is murdered, the police find several suspects trying to make money off the victim's talent; Riley gets a new partner." At long last, the 27th Precinct will welcome the arrival of Detective Riley's new partner, played by David Ajala. That's right, tere are some exciting squad room shake-ups on the horizon, and viewers won't want to miss out.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. As usual, new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day. The logline for next week's Law & Order Season 25 fall finale — Season 25, Episode 8 ("Parasite") — reads: "When a rich CEO is murdered the night before his wedding, Riley and Walker suspect the key to an arrest is in the details of the victim's will; Price and Maroun argue the benefits and drawbacks of damaging the suspect's reputation in court."

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

RELATED: Maura Tierney Reveals the Law & Order Prop That Makes Playing Brady So Fun (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 25 has been an action-packed watch for fans old and new as the 27th Precinct navigates some changes in the squad room. With the exit of Mehcad Brooks' Jalen Shaw, we've seen many team-ups between Detective Riley Vincent (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney). It's a deviation from Law & Order's traditional formula, but Tierney and Scott had a blast getting to know more about the NYPD detectives while on cases together.

"[Season 25] is different in a couple of ways," Tierney told NBC Insider in an interview ahead of Season 25's premiere. "One, Brady’s out in the field a lot more at the beginning of the season. So we work sort of more as partners ... as opposed to the structure that had been in place before, which has been really fun ... I think it will be entertaining to watch. And I think both of our characters' personal lives will be examined a little bit more."

Shop Law & Order merch!