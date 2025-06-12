Season 24 of Law & Order was a thrilling watch, but viewers must now wait for new episodes.

The countdown to new Law & Order episodes continues after Season 24 left fans reeling.

Between the arrival of the no-nonsense Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) to the precinct and the many nail-biting murder cases the squad tackled this season, Season 24 of Law & Order brought endless goosebumps. The team never fails to go above and beyond to see justice served, and fans never tire of the infinite twists and turns.

"We have a terrific cast. So I'm just really excited. The writers get excited to find compelling stories for these guys," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid said ahead of Season 24. "We're trying to dig a little deeper into the character stuff this year than maybe previous years. It's still a Dick Wolf, muscular, procedural, focused on topical stories and ethical and moral dilemmas. But I'd say, at the same time, we're trying to just dig a little bit deeper into the personal lives of our regulars and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives and vice versa."

Find out where and when to watch Law & Order episodes, below.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, June 12, 2025? No, Law & Order is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus ahead of the new seasons coming this fall.

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and Carter Mills (Jordan M. Cox) appear on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 22 "Look The Other Way". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order return? While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, Season 25 of Law & Order is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."