The elite squad is back. Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially here, and fans can't wait to catch up with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

Season 27 is set to be a thrilling new chapter of Law & Order: SVU. For starters, squad room icon Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is returning to the fold, likely lending Benson's unit a hand as the elite squad takes new shape. Meanwhile, SVU fans can anticipate the return of signature investigative mayhem and courtroom chaos as Benson faces some of NYC's most horrendous offenders. Whether Benson's grilling a perp in an interrogation room or connecting with a survivor to give them hope, fans have enjoyed watching the SVU Captain kick criminal butt for nearly three decades, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while chatting about her Emmy-winning role as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Read on to find out how to watch the Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premiere and when new episodes air on NBC this fall.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, September 25, 2025? Yes! Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premieres tonight on NBC. The logline for tonight's SVU premiere — Season 27, Episode 1 ("In The Wind") — reads: "Danger swirls around the squad as they investigate a suspect for rape and try to protect their key witness; a new chief of detectives puts Benson to the test; an off-duty Fin tries to stop an assault in progress."

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC as part of Law & Order Thursdays.

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21, Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay opened about her SVU team is "so sacred" to her.

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."