Here's how to stay caught up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit.

Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been an action-packed watch, and fans won't want to miss the October 9 episode.

From leadership shake-ups to unfamiliar faces making their way to the precinct, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been kept on her toes this season. After a new boss made her way to the Manhattan precinct, Benson found herself with a new SVU Detective, Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), a dedicated yet headstrong investigator who has already thrown himself into his post with panache. The cases have been jaw-dropping as Benson and her elite squad navigate each twist and turn with grace, with fans never tiring of watching Benson swoop in to save the day and deliver long overdue justice to survivors. As the action heats up in Season 27, both old and new fans have plenty of reason to jump in.

Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 9, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 3 ("A Vicious Circle") — reads: "Bruno suspects a bomb was planted to destroy DNA evidence in a rape case. Benson takes on a murder investigation connected to the bombing. Griffin experiences the frustrating setbacks of working an SVU case."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC as part of Law & Order Thursdays. The logline for next week's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 4 ("Clickbait") — reads: "When a tween suffers a life-threatening miscarriage, the SVU must unravel a web of online fabrications to identify a suspect; Rollins carefully weighs her career options."

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Fans can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. Last week's SVU episode ("Waiver of Consent") saw the squad going after a nefarious sex club that abused NDA contracts to silence victims from reporting the criminal activities occurring within the club. It was an intense legal rodeo for Benson and her detectives to navigate as they tried to enlighten the victims about their rights.

Season 27 has been packing the drama, and viewers can't wait to see what case Benson and her squad crack next. In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay raved over her appreciation for the SVU cast and crew.

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Hargitay also previously told TODAY that getting to witness Benson's journey through the years has been a "privilege."

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay said while reflecting on the many years she has played Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."