Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

​As Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues, fans never tire of watching Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) kick butt and take names alongside her elite squad of detectives.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 finale. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva and Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 31, 2024? Yes! A brand new episode of SVU airs on Thursday, October 31 at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 5 ("Economics of Shame") reads: "When a TV reporter becomes the victim of sextortion that could ruin her career, Benson helps her take back control while Velasco goes undercover as a potential rich target."

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Agent Clay consults with Benson when a woman is found gravely injured at a remote campground and the suspect could be anywhere along the Eastern Seaboard; Bruno and Silva take a chance on an odd hunch to see if it becomes a lead.

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Jesse Rollins (Charlotte Cabell) appear in Season 26 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Michele K. Short/NBC