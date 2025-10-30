Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's how to stay caught up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been kept on her toes as Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues serving up gripping criminal takedowns and jaw-dropping courtroom drama.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Benson's elite squad has undergone some mighty changes this season. From the arrival of Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott) to the return of longtime SVU mainstay Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), the squad room shake-ups have been captivating. Meanwhile, Ice T's Sergeant Odafin Tutuola has taken a brief hiatus to recover from his injuries after the action-packed Season 27 premiere. During a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, SVU icon Hargitay gushed over how "sacred" the cast and crew have become to her over the many years starring on the NBC nail-biter.

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 30, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Law & Order: SVU airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 6 ("Under the Influence") — reads: "The squad investigates an assault at a house party where no one can identify the assailant; when two suspects are detained for questioning, Rollins takes the chance to turn one against the other."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Between the original Law & Order celebrating a landmark Season 25 and SVU's continued adoration as a primetime titan, series creator Dick Wolf couldn't be happier about the return of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.

​"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."