Carisi Consults Baxter for Legal Advice on How to Stop an AI Company | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's elite squad is back for another round of blood-pumping investigations and thrilling courtroom showdowns, and fans won't want to miss tonight's episode.

The squad has taken new shape this season as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) recruits both fresh faces and trusted former colleagues to join her squad room, leading to some gripping precinct dynamics. Along the way, the SVU has tackled whatever gruesome case comes their way, always landing on the side of empathy and justice. Between the original Law & Order and SVU's mythic runs, viewers have been tuning in for that signature Dun Dun for 35 years, and it's an honor that series creator Dick Wolf doesn't take lightly.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Capt. Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 5 "Feed The Craving". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 23, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Law & Order: SVU airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 5 ("Feed the Craving") — reads: "When a woman in active labor is abducted, Rollins and Curry look to her doula for an account of events; Carisi tries to get a confession in front of the jury."

Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 6 ("Under the Influence") — reads: "The squad investigates an assault at a house party where no one can identify the assailant; when two suspects are detained for questioning, Rollins takes the chance to turn one against the other."

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Fans can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. Last week's SVU episode ("Clickbait") featured the triumphant return of precinct legend Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who has reenrolled in Benson's squad after leaving the NYPD Intelligence Unit. After the squad tackled a jaw-dropping case involving AI-generated sexual materials, Rollins visited Benson to tell her she was interested in returning to her post.

During her 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay gushed over how "sacred" the cast and crew have become to her over the many years at the helm of SVU.

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."