Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has returned, and already, fans have been led on a rollercoaster watch as Season 27 packs the heat.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is one busy lady, at the helm of the NBC nail-biter for nearly three decades. While her squadroom has shifted and evolved in that time, the heart of the show remains the same: Benson's relentless pursuit of justice for survivors. Season 27 kicks off with Captain Olivia Benson at a crossroads — with a new Chief at the Manhattan precinct and new faces making their way to her squad, Benson's SVU is getting shake-ups this season. And Benson will have little time to busy herself with the precinct pandemonium as her case load never ends.

In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay opened up about how much she cherishes her SVU cast and crew. "I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 2, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 2 ("Waiver of Consent") — reads: "When a member of an elite social club is assaulted, Carisi must convince other members to testify despite the club's strict confidentiality policy."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC as part of Law & Order Thursdays. The logline for next week's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 3 ("A Vicious Circle") — reads: "Bruno suspects a bomb was planted to destroy DNA evidence in a rape case. Benson takes on a murder investigation connected to the bombing. Griffin experiences the frustrating setbacks of working an SVU case."

Last week's SVU premiere ("In The Wind") was jam-packed with drama. Many SVU alums returned to the hold to pay their respects to their former Captain, Donald Cragen (Dann Florek). It was bittersweet to say farewell to the Law & Order legend, but along the way, Benson reconnected with several old squad mates, including her former partner, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

After an emotionally-charged premiere, fans can't wait to see where the action heads next in Season 27 of SVU.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while chatting about her long-running role as Captain Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."