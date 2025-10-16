Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's how to stay caught up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been kept on her toes on Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and fans can't wait to see which villain her elite squad takes down next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T) is slinging barbed sarcasm with the detectives or A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is grilling a perp on the stand, Season 27 of SVU has been delivering the hallmark suspense as the elite squad tackles whatever case comes their way next. Season 27 has brought both new and fan favorite faces back to the squad room, and these precinct shakeups have only raised the stakes for Benson and her fearless unit.

"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider in a 2024 interview after wrapping up SVU's milestone 25th season. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

RELATED: 27 Heart-Pounding Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Will Never Forget

Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

The cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit appears on Season 27 Episode 2 "A Waiver Of Consent". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 16, 2025? Yes. The logline for tonight's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 4 ("Clickbait") — reads: "When a tween suffers a life-threatening miscarriage, the SVU must unravel a web of online fabrications to identify a suspect; Rollins carefully weighs her career options."

A.D.A CJ Jones (Norma Kuhling) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 2. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC as part of Law & Order Thursdays. The logline for next week's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 5 ("Feed the Craving") — reads: "When a woman in active labor is abducted, Rollins and Curry look to her doula for an account of events; Carisi tries to get a confession in front of the jury."

Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) and Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 3 "A Vicious Circle". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Fans can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. Last week's SVU episode ("A Vicious Circle") saw the squad investigating the bombing of a fertility clinic, which was targeted to damage evidence for an investigation. After the clinic's owner was murdered shortly after the bombing, Benson and her squad got to the bottom of what sparked the tragic chain of events.

Benson continues to kick criminal butt, and Hargitay shows no signs of slowing down as the fearless SVU Captain navigates new terrain this season.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while reflecting on the many years she has played Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Confirms Benson & Stabler "Love Each Other" on SVU: "A New Era"

This year also marks a milestone: Season 25 of Law & Order, the original series that sparked a cultural phenomenon. Dick Wolf reflected on the thrills of being at the helm of Law & Order for a whopping 35 years.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."