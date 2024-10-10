Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (October 10, 2024)
Benson and her fearless squad never get tired of serving up justice. Watch Season 26 of SVU on NBC.
Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been serving up non-stop thrills and gripping courtroom chaos, and fans can't wait to see which case the fearless squad closes next.
"It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society," Mariska Hargitay told Hemisphere magazine in celebration of SVU's milestone Season 25. "[Benson's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (October 10, 2024)
Yes!
The logline for the SVU Season 26, Episode 2 ("Excavation") — reads: "Devastating repressed memories come back to a woman when she finds an old notebook in her family home; bringing charges in a decades-old crime proves even more difficult for Carisi when a powerful judge stalls the case."
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?
SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for SVU Season 26, Episode 3 ("Constricted") reveals: "After a romantic date ends with a teenager fighting for her life in the hospital, Carisi can't help bringing the case home with him as he envisions the dangers ahead for his growing daughters."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?
Stream all 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 wrap party. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."