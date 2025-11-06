Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's when you can catch up with Captain Olivia Benson and her elite unit on Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

From squad room shake-ups to nail-biting criminal interrogations, Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been in no shortage of goosebumps as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad tackle whatever grueling case lands on their radar. For 35 years and counting, SVU and the original Law & Order have led viewers on a wild ride, and series creator Dick Wolf couldn't be happier to be celebrating the milestone.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

​"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in September 2025. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

So what's happening with Law & Order: SVU Season 27 this week on NBC and is a new episode airing tonight? Read on to find out where and when you can watch new episodes of SVU.

Capt. Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 5 "Feed The Craving". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 6, 2025? No, Law & Order: SVU is not airing a new episode tonight. But fret not, SVU fans: new Season 27 episodes will return soon, and they'll be jam-packed with twists and turns.

Attorney Vargas (Lindsay Mendez) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 5 "Feed The Craving". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 return? Law & Order: SVU will return with an all-new episode on Thursday, November 13, at 9/8c on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Next week's SVU episode — Season 27, Episode 7 ("False Idols") — reads: "The SVU must determine fact from fantasy when a famous author twists the details of a serious crime; Fin has a challenging day at work." At long last, SVU viewers will be able to welcome back squad room fan-favorite Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) after his extended leave of absence. Fin took some time from the precinct to recover from the brutal injuries he sustained in Season 27's premiere. After completing physical therapy, Fin is set to reunite with his SVU colleagues, and viewers couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate his triumphant return.

Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Fans can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. The week off is the perfect time to catch up on any of the blood-pumping criminal takedowns you may have missed. Last week's SVU episode, "Under the Influence," was a truly ripped-from-the-headlines investigation after the squad investigated an assault at an open house event with a nefarious duo of half-brother assailants. After arresting the pair of perps, Benson and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) navigated a tumultuous trial wherein the brothers eventually turned on each other, leading to a jaw-dropping conclusion.

During a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, SVU icon opened up about the joys of playing Benson for so many years, feeling especially grateful for the NBC nail-biter's tight-knit cast and crew.

"I love my job," Hargitay gushed. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."