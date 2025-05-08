Benson and Rollins Question the Mother of a Missing Little Girl | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Benson and Rollins Question the Mother of a Missing Little Girl | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Keep up with Benson and the squad by watching new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC.

The Season 26 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is steadily approaching, and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had little time to relax as her elite squad is put to the test.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether it's a brutal interrogation or a thrilling courtroom showdown, SVU always brings the chills. Benson and her squad have been hard at work this season, delivering justice in several nail-biting investigations. With two decades and counting of closed cases, Benson never gives up.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

​RELATED: This Law & Order: SVU Detective's Shocking Murder Rocked the Whole Squad

Learn where to watch and stream new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21, Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order: SVU episode — Season 26, Episode 21 ("Aperture") — reads: "When an assault at gunpoint is witnessed through a neighboring window, the squad scrambles to locate the victim to confirm she's safe; a threat to extort the victim's family leads to a shocking suspect."

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Law & Order: SVU finale — Season 26, Episode 22 ("Post-Rage") — reads: "Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults targeting local female psychiatrists; the squad celebrates a promotion."

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

RELATED: Taylor Kinney & Ice T's Surprise New Jersey Hangout Was a Real Dick Wolf Crossover

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Shop Law & Order merch!