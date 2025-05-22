Jump in on Benson's most chaotic cases by streaming episode of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) never backs down from the good fight on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Whether it's a insidious serial killer or an elusive trafficking ring, Benson doesn't rest until justice is served, and fans never tire of watching the squad room badass kick criminal butt. Benson's gotten some help from her elite squad of detectives and some old friends along the way, such as returning SVU fan favorite Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who is rejoining the cast in Season 27. With decades of closed cases behind her, Benson and her never-ending caseload never fail to deliver the thrills and chills.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

RELATED: Kelli Giddish Will Return as Rollins on SVU as a Season Season 27 Regular (DETAILS)

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

Season 26 of SVU was a rollercoaster of emotions, but the show has officially entered summer hiatus. In the meantime, learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU, below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 22, 2025? No, there will not be a new episode episode of Law & Order: SVU airing tonight. Both SVU and the original Law & Order are currently on hiatus following their gripping May 15 finales. New episodes of Law & Order: SVU will return fall 2025 for NBC's 2025-2026 season. But luckily, staying caught up with Benson and her elite squad has never been easier.

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? You can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the perfect place for a Law & Order marathon of all your favorite Dun Dun moments.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann Are Radiant in Hollywood Glam with Their 3 Kids

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Shop Law & Order merch!