Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been in no shortage of adrenaline-fueled action as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad continue to kick criminal butt.

Viewers have eagerly followed Benson's rollercoaster grind as the never-ending quest for justice continues. Benson continues to be a beacon of empathy and resilience as she connects with survivors, never resting until her case is satisfyingly closed. With over two decades of success behind her, Benson can be trusted to get her perp, leading to some thrilling courtroom showdowns this season.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 1, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order: SVU episode — Season 26, Episode 20 ("Shock Collar") — reads: "When a car with a young girl in the backseat is stolen, the SVU investigates whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted abduction."

Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Law & Order: SVU episode — Season 26, Episode 21 ("Aperture") — reads: "When an assault at gunpoint is witnessed through a neighboring window, the squad scrambles to locate the victim to confirm she's safe; a threat to extort the victim's family leads to a shocking suspect."

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

