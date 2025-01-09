Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Here's when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

Weekly watchers can't wait to jump back into Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

From squadroom shake-ups to close friends landing in criminal crosshairs, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had her work cut out for her this season. Amid the hundreds of chaotic cases that have come across her desk, Benson has never faltered in being a beacon of hope, always wielding her power to get her perp. With countless arrested criminals beneath her holster, many fans are left wondering: is there anything Benson can't do?

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade tenure. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, January 9, 2025? No, a new episode of Law & Order: SVU is not airing on Thursday, January 9. Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order are still on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, watch SVU episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 return on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock. The logline for next week's midseason premiere — Season 26, Episode 9 ("First Light") — reads: "An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can't remember; Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea."

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."