Benson and the squad are back with new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC.

Weekly watchers, it's time to celebrate because the wait for new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 is Dun Dun.

It's never a dull day for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) at the helm of the Manhattan SVU, and Season 26 has been delivering some gripping courtroom chaos. Whether Benson is getting to the bottom of it at a crime scene or connecting with a survivor during the investigation, fans never tire of watching the SVU badass deliver justice.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about the mythic Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Learn where to watch and stream new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, January 16, 2025? Yes! The logline for SVU's midseason premiere — Season 26, Episode 9 ("First Light") — teases: "An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can't remember; Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. The logline for next week's episode — Season 26, Episode 10 ("Master Key") — teases: "When a teen from a group home goes missing, the squad has only minutes to determine if he ran away or was abducted; Velasco suspects the system at large is to blame for letting children slip through the cracks."

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."