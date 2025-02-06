Carisi and Rollins Make Out at Their Baby's Christening | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has delivered non-stop thrills and chills as the gripping investigations and courtroom showdowns continue.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has built up a fearless squad of investigators who will stop at nothing to see justice served, welcoming newcomer Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) to the squad room this season. Despite her chaotic day-to-day, Season 25's soul-searching has led Benson to heightened clarity, and she's become a guiding light to several survivors this season. Along the way, Benson's enjoyed several visits from former SVU detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who now works just down the street as the commanding officer of NYPD's Intelligence Unit.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, February 6, 2025? Unfortunately, no. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order will be airing re-runs tonight, but they'll be back with new episodes soon enough.

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, the streaming home of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Whether you want to catch up with Benson and Stabler or wish to dive into another one of Dick Wolf's smash spin-offs, Peacock is the perfect place.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY co-anchors while looking back on her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."