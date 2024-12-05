Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

As the countdown to new episodes of Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues, fans can't wait to jump back into the weekly true crime thrills and courtroom chills.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Between squad fan favorites landing in criminal crosshairs and new detectives settling into the squad room, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had her work cut out as her dedicated team tackles whatever gripping criminal case lands on her desk. It's been a thrilling watch as the squad kicks criminal butt, but weekly watchers can expect a pause on the SVU action.

RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, December 5, 2024? Unfortunately, not. Due to both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order being on a midseason hiatus, there will not be a new SVU episode airing on December 5. In the meantime, fans can stream hundreds of SVU episodes on Peacock while waiting for the Season 26 midseason premiere. RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025 "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade reign. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane are seen filming on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget "I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC